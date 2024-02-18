ONUS One Day Volume Tops $1,901.57 (ONUS)

ONUS (ONUS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 18th. Over the last seven days, ONUS has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar. One ONUS coin can currently be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00000735 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ONUS has a market cap of $37.07 million and approximately $1,901.57 worth of ONUS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ONUS alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 50% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

ONUS Profile

ONUS’s launch date was October 28th, 2021. ONUS’s total supply is 97,106,390 coins. The official message board for ONUS is goonus.io/en/newsroom. ONUS’s official Twitter account is @onuschain. The official website for ONUS is onuschain.io.

Buying and Selling ONUS

According to CryptoCompare, “ONUS (ONUS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. ONUS has a current supply of 97,106,390 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ONUS is 0.38111576 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://onuschain.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ONUS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ONUS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ONUS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ONUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ONUS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.