OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of OneMain in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays cut their price target on OneMain from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. TD Cowen began coverage on OneMain in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on OneMain from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on OneMain from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, OneMain presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $50.85.

OneMain Trading Down 0.3 %

OMF stock opened at $46.53 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.55. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.67. OneMain has a 1-year low of $32.79 and a 1-year high of $50.02.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $913.90 million. OneMain had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 14.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that OneMain will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

OneMain Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.19%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OneMain

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in OneMain during the fourth quarter worth approximately $353,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneMain in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of OneMain by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 52,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of OneMain by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 31,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of OneMain by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 198,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,747,000 after purchasing an additional 9,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

