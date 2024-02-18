Olink Holding AB (publ) (OLK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results on Monday, February 19th.

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $44.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.62 million. Olink Holding AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 11.72%. On average, analysts expect Olink Holding AB (publ) to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Olink Holding AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OLK opened at $24.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.52. Olink Holding AB has a 52 week low of $14.10 and a 52 week high of $26.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -176.34 and a beta of 0.55.

Institutional Trading of Olink Holding AB (publ)

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OLK. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $943,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) during the 4th quarter valued at $1,474,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in Olink Holding AB (publ) in the 4th quarter valued at $4,213,000. Blackstone Inc. acquired a new position in Olink Holding AB (publ) in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) during the fourth quarter worth $1,840,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Olink Holding AB (publ) from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th.

Olink Holding AB (publ) Company Profile

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for the academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, service provider, and other institutions that focuses on life science research. The company's products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic, oncology, neurology, or inflammation diseases; Olink Target product line; Olink Flex, a low-plex applications and use-cases; and Olink Focus product line that consists of custom developed solutions for customers that has identified various proteins of interest or a protein signature to focus on.

