Olink Holding AB (publ) (OLK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results on Monday, February 19th.
Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $44.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.62 million. Olink Holding AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 11.72% and a negative return on equity of 4.02%. On average, analysts expect Olink Holding AB (publ) to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Olink Holding AB (publ) Stock Down 0.1 %
OLK stock opened at $24.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.06 and a 200 day moving average of $21.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -176.34 and a beta of 0.55. Olink Holding AB has a 52 week low of $14.10 and a 52 week high of $26.01.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Olink Holding AB (publ)
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th.
Olink Holding AB (publ) Company Profile
Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for the academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, service provider, and other institutions that focuses on life science research. The company's products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic, oncology, neurology, or inflammation diseases; Olink Target product line; Olink Flex, a low-plex applications and use-cases; and Olink Focus product line that consists of custom developed solutions for customers that has identified various proteins of interest or a protein signature to focus on.
