Olink Holding AB (publ) (OLK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results on Monday, February 19th.

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $44.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.62 million. Olink Holding AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 11.72% and a negative return on equity of 4.02%. On average, analysts expect Olink Holding AB (publ) to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Olink Holding AB (publ) alerts:

Olink Holding AB (publ) Stock Down 0.1 %

OLK stock opened at $24.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.06 and a 200 day moving average of $21.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -176.34 and a beta of 0.55. Olink Holding AB has a 52 week low of $14.10 and a 52 week high of $26.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Olink Holding AB (publ)

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) during the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) during the 4th quarter worth $116,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 2,904.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 358,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 346,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Inc. acquired a new stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. 32.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on OLK

Olink Holding AB (publ) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for the academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, service provider, and other institutions that focuses on life science research. The company's products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic, oncology, neurology, or inflammation diseases; Olink Target product line; Olink Flex, a low-plex applications and use-cases; and Olink Focus product line that consists of custom developed solutions for customers that has identified various proteins of interest or a protein signature to focus on.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Olink Holding AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olink Holding AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.