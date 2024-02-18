NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.42-3.62 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.51. NorthWestern Energy Group also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.420-3.620 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NWE shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a sector weight rating on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.38.

Shares of NWE stock opened at $48.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. NorthWestern Energy Group has a 52 week low of $45.97 and a 52 week high of $61.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.08.

NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.19. NorthWestern Energy Group had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $356.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that NorthWestern Energy Group will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. This is a positive change from NorthWestern Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. NorthWestern Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.50%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 79.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in NorthWestern Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

