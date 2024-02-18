Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 997,301 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its position in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 24.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,137,584 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 997,301 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Infosys were worth $54,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Infosys by 4.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Infosys by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 157,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,914,000 after purchasing an additional 44,768 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Infosys in the first quarter worth $465,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Infosys by 108.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,017,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,315,000 after purchasing an additional 528,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Infosys by 1.6% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,051,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,164,000 after purchasing an additional 16,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INFY stock opened at $20.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.96. Infosys Limited has a twelve month low of $14.71 and a twelve month high of $20.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.92.

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 15.91%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Infosys Limited will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INFY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Infosys in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Infosys from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Infosys in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Infosys from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.95.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application management and application development services, independent validation solutions, product engineering and management, infrastructure management services, traditional enterprise application implementation, support, and integration services.

