Nordea Investment Management AB Raises Stock Position in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 36.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 742,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 197,349 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $69,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ON. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Onsemi by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Onsemi in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,171,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Onsemi by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 9,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Onsemi by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Onsemi by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. 96.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ON shares. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Onsemi from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Onsemi from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price (down from $120.00) on shares of Onsemi in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Onsemi from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Onsemi in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.92.

Shares of Onsemi stock opened at $78.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.14. Onsemi has a 12-month low of $61.47 and a 12-month high of $111.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $33.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.81.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Onsemi had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 31.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Onsemi will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

