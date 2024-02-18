Nordea Investment Management AB Grows Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 34.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,044,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 268,110 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $61,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Schlumberger by 36.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 785,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,822,000 after purchasing an additional 209,740 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Schlumberger during the third quarter valued at $2,955,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Schlumberger during the third quarter valued at $2,323,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Schlumberger by 21.3% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,407 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its position in Schlumberger by 17.7% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 116,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,811,000 after purchasing an additional 17,547 shares during the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on SLB. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.67.

Schlumberger Trading Down 0.0 %

SLB stock opened at $48.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $69.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.34 and its 200 day moving average is $54.63. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $42.73 and a 12 month high of $62.12.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.96 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $336,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 163,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,806,917.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $336,625.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 163,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,806,917.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 6,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total transaction of $352,974.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,958 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,979.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 135,116 shares of company stock valued at $6,923,671. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

