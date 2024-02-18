Nordea Investment Management AB Cuts Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,261,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 429,039 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $62,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BAC. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its holdings in Bank of America by 98.1% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Bank of America in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank acquired 5,398 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.56 per share, with a total value of $57,002.88. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,002.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BAC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.53.

Bank of America Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $34.09 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $24.96 and a 1 year high of $35.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.17. The firm has a market cap of $269.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.27%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

See Also

