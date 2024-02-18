NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Stock Position Decreased by Qtron Investments LLC

Qtron Investments LLC decreased its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,844 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 705 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NKE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 139,649.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,813,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,967,325,000 after buying an additional 16,801,276 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $1,345,203,000. Newport Trust Company LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at $679,775,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in NIKE by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,594,561,000 after buying an additional 6,410,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in NIKE by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,826,102 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $10,245,217,000 after buying an additional 5,917,963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Down 2.4 %

NKE stock traded down $2.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $103.51. 14,590,128 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,410,550. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market cap of $157.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.30. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $128.68.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 37.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NKE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on NIKE from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on NIKE from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. HSBC cut their price objective on NIKE from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup upgraded NIKE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on NIKE from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.24.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NIKE

NIKE Company Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.