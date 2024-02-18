NEXT (LON:NXT) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7,593.99

NEXT plc (LON:NXT – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 7,593.99 ($95.91) and traded as high as GBX 8,484 ($107.15). NEXT shares last traded at GBX 8,470 ($106.97), with a volume of 229,799 shares traded.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NXT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 7,350 ($92.83) price target on shares of NEXT in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered NEXT to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 6,810 ($86.01).

The company has a market capitalization of £10.77 billion, a PE ratio of 1,480.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 8,313.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 7,598.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.39, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.89.

In related news, insider Wolfson Aspley Guise sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 8,430 ($106.47), for a total value of £5,058,000 ($6,387,976.76). Insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, beauty, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail; NEXT Online; NEXT Finance; Total Platform; Joules; Property Management; and International Retail, Sourcing, and other segments.

