Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Sold by Pearl River Capital LLC

Pearl River Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 36.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 90,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 52,699 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $3,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NEM. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in Newmont by 66.6% during the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 32,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 13,038 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Newmont by 22.3% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 145,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,382,000 after acquiring an additional 26,599 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC grew its position in Newmont by 5.9% during the second quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 31,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its position in Newmont by 3.5% during the second quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 13,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in Newmont by 117.8% during the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 10,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 5,597 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

Newmont Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:NEM traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,469,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,000,034. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.12. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.61 and a fifty-two week high of $52.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.13. The company has a market capitalization of $26.57 billion, a PE ratio of -32.46, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $226,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 54,251 shares in the company, valued at $2,238,396.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NEM. Raymond James lowered their price target on Newmont from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Newmont from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Macquarie assumed coverage on Newmont in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Newmont from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Newmont has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NEM

About Newmont

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.