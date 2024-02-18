Neighbourly Pharmacy (TSE:NBLY) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at TD Securities

TD Securities downgraded shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy (TSE:NBLY – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$18.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$28.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Cormark reduced their target price on shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$20.50 to C$18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$20.50 to C$18.50 and set a tender rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$18.50 to C$20.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$20.93.

TSE:NBLY opened at C$18.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.99, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of C$822.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.61 and a beta of 0.29. Neighbourly Pharmacy has a 52 week low of C$12.05 and a 52 week high of C$25.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$17.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$16.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. Neighbourly Pharmacy’s payout ratio is presently -21.18%.

In other news, Senior Officer Stephen Richard Losty sold 3,033 shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.36, for a total transaction of C$55,685.88. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc owns and operates a chain of retail pharmacies in Canada. The company sells prescription medication, confections and food, over the counter drugs, and health and beauty aids. It operates pharmacies under the various banners, such as IDA/Guardian, Pharmachoice, Pharmasave, Remedy's RX, and Drug Trading.

