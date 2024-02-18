NEAR Protocol Price Up 11.6% Over Last 7 Days (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. Over the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded up 11.6% against the U.S. dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.53 or 0.00006793 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion and $239.78 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.50 or 0.00077959 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00026229 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.56 or 0.00020322 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0909 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00007000 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001468 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001667 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000849 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR Protocol (CRYPTO:NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,177,587,409 coins and its circulating supply is 1,040,595,196 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,177,493,581 with 1,040,365,042 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 3.42650045 USD and is up 4.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 354 active market(s) with $179,440,658.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

