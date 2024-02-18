National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Price Target Raised to C$108.00 at CIBC

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Free Report) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$102.00 to C$108.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NA. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$95.00 to C$96.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$107.00 to C$106.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$99.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$101.00 to C$97.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$103.41.

Shares of TSE:NA opened at C$103.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$35.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.10. National Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of C$84.27 and a twelve month high of C$104.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$100.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$95.43.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported C$2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.29 by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$2.59 billion for the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a net margin of 34.15% and a return on equity of 14.68%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that National Bank of Canada will post 9.5708955 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, December 25th were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 21st. This is an increase from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 45.11%.

In other news, Director Yvon Charest acquired 376 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$90.45 per share, with a total value of C$34,009.20. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

National Bank of Canada provides financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional clients, and governments in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, and savings and investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit, investment solutions, international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complimentary services.

