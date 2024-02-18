NASB Financial (OTCMKTS:NASB) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $30.70

NASB Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NASB – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.70 and traded as high as $32.49. NASB Financial shares last traded at $32.49, with a volume of 460 shares.

The company has a market cap of $240.10 million, a PE ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.70 and a 200-day moving average of $29.41.

NASB Financial (OTCMKTS:NASB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $21.63 million during the quarter. NASB Financial had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 14.49%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. NASB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.03%.

NASB Financial, Inc operates as a unitary thrift holding company for North American Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also mortgages and refinancing products, including conventional, veterans administration, federal housing administration, jumbo, and IRA residential real-estate loans.

