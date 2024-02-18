MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) Shares Sold by Cambria Investment Management L.P.

Cambria Investment Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Free Report) by 14.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 462 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in MYR Group were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 33,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,532,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in MYR Group by 29.8% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 90,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,248,000 after buying an additional 20,885 shares in the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its position in MYR Group by 20.9% in the third quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 50,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,798,000 after buying an additional 8,712 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in MYR Group by 42.4% in the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 31,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,297,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in MYR Group in the third quarter valued at about $1,337,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of MYR Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of MYR Group in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $164.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of MYR Group from $144.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.25.

MYR Group Stock Down 2.6 %

MYR Group stock opened at $154.12 on Friday. MYR Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.55 and a twelve month high of $159.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $145.26 and a 200-day moving average of $136.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.28 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

MYR Group Company Profile

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, clean energy projects, and limited gas construction services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to wildfire, ice, or other related damages.

