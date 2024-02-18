Muzinich & Co. Inc. Trims Position in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Muzinich & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 371,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,371 shares during the period. Hercules Capital accounts for approximately 4.2% of Muzinich & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Muzinich & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Hercules Capital worth $6,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Hercules Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in Hercules Capital by 220.3% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hercules Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Hercules Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in Hercules Capital by 1,105.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 3,382 shares during the period. 25.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on HTGC. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Hercules Capital from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Hercules Capital from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group initiated coverage on Hercules Capital in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Hercules Capital from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Compass Point lowered Hercules Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

Hercules Capital Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of HTGC traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.60. 2,305,380 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 715,740. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.41. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.94 and a twelve month high of $18.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.06. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 73.26%. The company had revenue of $122.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Hercules Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.26%.

About Hercules Capital

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

