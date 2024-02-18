Muzinich & Co. Inc. Sells 266,280 Shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC)

Muzinich & Co. Inc. cut its stake in shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Free Report) by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 275,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 266,280 shares during the period. Prospect Capital comprises approximately 1.2% of Muzinich & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Muzinich & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Prospect Capital worth $1,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prospect Capital during the third quarter worth $34,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 458.7% in the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 8,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 6,839 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital in the third quarter worth $62,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital in the third quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital in the first quarter worth $71,000. 8.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prospect Capital alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Prospect Capital

In other news, COO M Grier Eliasek purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.64 per share, with a total value of $56,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,606,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,058,573.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PSEC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Prospect Capital from $5.50 to $5.75 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Prospect Capital

Prospect Capital Trading Up 2.3 %

PSEC traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.83. 2,707,180 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,632,895. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -29.15 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.97 and its 200 day moving average is $5.92. Prospect Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $5.03 and a 12 month high of $7.70.

Prospect Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.35%. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -359.98%.

About Prospect Capital

(Free Report)

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prospect Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prospect Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.