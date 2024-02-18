Muzinich & Co. Inc. Has $746,000 Stock Holdings in Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC)

Muzinich & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Free Report) by 52.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 11,181 shares during the quarter. Capital Southwest makes up about 0.5% of Muzinich & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Muzinich & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Capital Southwest were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 3.6% in the third quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 17,023 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 3.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,583 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 10.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,765 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 3.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,826 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Capital Southwest by 12.1% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,338 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. 20.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CSWC. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Capital Southwest from $24.00 to $26.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Capital Southwest from $23.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.88.

Shares of CSWC stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.64. The stock had a trading volume of 239,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,739. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Capital Southwest Co. has a 12 month low of $16.34 and a 12 month high of $26.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.22.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. Capital Southwest had a net margin of 52.16% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The company had revenue of $48.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.12 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Capital Southwest Co. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.66%. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.02%.

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

