Muzinich & Co. Inc. Has $61,000 Holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Muzinich & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc.’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMH. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,405,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,737,505,000 after buying an additional 3,533,157 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 7.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,681,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $910,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887,553 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 31.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,539,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $763,564,000 after acquiring an additional 5,152,089 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter worth $619,235,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 0.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,934,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $570,509,000 after purchasing an additional 47,729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMH stock traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $34.43. 1,854,801 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,604,280. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.49 and a 200 day moving average of $35.24. American Homes 4 Rent has a fifty-two week low of $28.78 and a fifty-two week high of $37.97.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Monday, January 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.93.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH), which does business as AMH, is a leading owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties.

