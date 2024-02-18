Muzinich & Co. Inc. Has $61,000 Holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Muzinich & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc.’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMH. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,405,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,737,505,000 after buying an additional 3,533,157 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 7.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,681,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $910,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887,553 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 31.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,539,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $763,564,000 after acquiring an additional 5,152,089 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter worth $619,235,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 0.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,934,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $570,509,000 after purchasing an additional 47,729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.97% of the company’s stock.
American Homes 4 Rent Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of AMH stock traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $34.43. 1,854,801 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,604,280. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.49 and a 200 day moving average of $35.24. American Homes 4 Rent has a fifty-two week low of $28.78 and a fifty-two week high of $37.97.
About American Homes 4 Rent
American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH), which does business as AMH, is a leading owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties.
