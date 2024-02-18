Muzinich & Co. Inc. Has $15.83 Million Holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Muzinich & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 813,262 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 34,975 shares during the quarter. Ares Capital accounts for about 11.0% of Muzinich & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Muzinich & Co. Inc. owned 0.14% of Ares Capital worth $15,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glenview Trust co bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $534,000. Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its stake in Ares Capital by 34.2% during the third quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 152,097 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 38,797 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Ares Capital by 5.0% during the third quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 263,535 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,131,000 after purchasing an additional 12,621 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Ares Capital during the third quarter worth about $375,000. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Ares Capital by 102.2% during the third quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 1,054,687 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $20,535,000 after purchasing an additional 532,958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARCC traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $20.15. 4,400,250 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,838,979. Ares Capital Co. has a one year low of $16.95 and a one year high of $20.65. The company has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The investment management company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 58.22%. The company had revenue of $707.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.78 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Ares Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is currently 71.91%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.60.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

