Muzinich & Co. Inc. Decreases Stock Position in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC)

Muzinich & Co. Inc. decreased its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC – Free Report) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,790 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 26,810 shares during the quarter. BlackRock TCP Capital makes up 1.7% of Muzinich & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Muzinich & Co. Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital were worth $2,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,076,928 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,935,000 after purchasing an additional 338,456 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 6.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 957,629 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,242,000 after purchasing an additional 59,596 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 6.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 617,246 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,827,000 after purchasing an additional 38,268 shares in the last quarter. Ares Management LLC boosted its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 5.2% during the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 386,727 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,530,000 after purchasing an additional 19,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 386,343 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,001,000 after purchasing an additional 14,793 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock TCP Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TCPC traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.17. The stock had a trading volume of 188,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,230. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 29.53 and a current ratio of 29.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.66. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $13.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on BlackRock TCP Capital from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.30.

BlackRock TCP Capital Company Profile

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, small businesses, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

