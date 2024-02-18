Muzinich & Co. Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Muzinich & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 14.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. Muzinich & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Equinix by 6,589.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,228,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,021 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at $725,557,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 44.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,398,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,015,610,000 after acquiring an additional 431,435 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 854,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $559,756,000 after acquiring an additional 179,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 28.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 604,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $448,144,000 after acquiring an additional 133,132 shares in the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Equinix stock traded down $18.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $856.23. 842,114 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 481,572. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $661.66 and a fifty-two week high of $881.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $816.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $779.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $4.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 165.28%.

In other Equinix news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 7,174 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.18, for a total value of $5,740,491.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,090,944.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Equinix news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 7,174 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.18, for a total value of $5,740,491.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,090,944.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $832.84, for a total transaction of $607,140.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,661,425.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,784 shares of company stock worth $16,800,982 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EQIX. TheStreet upgraded Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. KeyCorp started coverage on Equinix in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $871.00 to $915.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Oppenheimer raised Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $875.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Equinix from $785.00 to $767.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $851.00.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

