Muzinich & Co. Inc. Cuts Stake in New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC)

Muzinich & Co. Inc. decreased its position in shares of New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Free Report) by 6.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 335,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,597 shares during the period. New Mountain Finance comprises 3.0% of Muzinich & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Muzinich & Co. Inc.’s holdings in New Mountain Finance were worth $4,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in New Mountain Finance in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in New Mountain Finance in the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in New Mountain Finance in the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 141.0% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

New Mountain Finance Stock Performance

NMFC stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $12.64. The company had a trading volume of 477,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,968. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. New Mountain Finance Co. has a 12-month low of $11.27 and a 12-month high of $13.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.78.

New Mountain Finance Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.13%. New Mountain Finance’s payout ratio is presently 113.28%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of New Mountain Finance from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th.

New Mountain Finance Profile

(Free Report)

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in defensive growth industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, and mezzanine securities.

