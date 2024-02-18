Mporium Group (LON:MPM) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.50

Mporium Group PLC (LON:MPM – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.48 ($0.01). Mporium Group shares last traded at GBX 0.50 ($0.01), with a volume of 1,958,341 shares changing hands.
Mporium Group Trading Down 82.6 %
The stock has a market capitalization of £5.22 million and a PE ratio of -0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.50 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.50.
About Mporium Group
Mporium Group plc, a technology company, provides software as service and supporting services in the United Kingdom and Europe. It offers mporium IMPACT that work with a range of signals, including TV, news feeds, sports, financial data, and social media to manage the pricing, timing, and selection of advertiser messages.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Mporium Group
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Coinbase, CleanSpark ride wave of volatility in Bitcoin surge
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/12 – 2/16
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Reversal in play for Procore Technologies
Receive News & Ratings for Mporium Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mporium Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.