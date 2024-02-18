Morgan Stanley Lowers United States Steel (NYSE:X) to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of United States Steel (NYSE:X – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $51.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $40.00.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on X. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of United States Steel from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United States Steel in a report on Friday, February 9th. They set a hold rating for the company. Argus lowered shares of United States Steel from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of United States Steel from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of United States Steel in a report on Friday, January 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.78.

X opened at $46.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. United States Steel has a 52 week low of $20.40 and a 52 week high of $50.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.10.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.46. United States Steel had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that United States Steel will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.70%.

In other United States Steel news, SVP Daniel R. Brown sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 91,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,218,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other United States Steel news, CEO David B. Burritt sold 252,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $12,625,424.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 581,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,086,266.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel R. Brown sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,218,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 262,458 shares of company stock worth $13,049,275 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in X. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the third quarter valued at approximately $154,280,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in United States Steel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,952,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in United States Steel by 155.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,309,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015,980 shares during the last quarter. KRYGER CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new stake in United States Steel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,529,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in United States Steel in the third quarter worth approximately $50,912,000. Institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

