Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $256.91

Morgan Advanced Materials plc (LON:MGAM – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 256.91 ($3.24) and traded as high as GBX 270 ($3.41). Morgan Advanced Materials shares last traded at GBX 270 ($3.41), with a volume of 644,452 shares.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Morgan Advanced Materials to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 315 ($3.98) price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st.

The company has a market cap of £770.50 million, a PE ratio of 1,350.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 273.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 256.78.

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as a materials science and application engineering company primarily the United Kingdom. It serves customers in the industrial, transportation, petrochemical and chemical, energy, semiconductor and electronics, healthcare, and security and defense markets. The company was formerly known as The Morgan Crucible Company plc and changed its name to Morgan Advanced Materials plc in March 2013.

