Monness Crespi & Hardt Boosts Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Price Target to $33.00

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Shoe Carnival Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ SCVL opened at $30.60 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.79 and its 200-day moving average is $25.14. The stock has a market cap of $830.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.49. Shoe Carnival has a twelve month low of $19.24 and a twelve month high of $30.94.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $319.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.03 million. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 6.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Shoe Carnival will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shoe Carnival Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shoe Carnival

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is 16.55%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 101,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,061,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Shoe Carnival by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Shoe Carnival by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Shoe Carnival by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Shoe Carnival by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 65,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. 66.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Shoe Carnival

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. The company also sells its products through online shopping at shoecarnival.com, as well as through mobile application.

Featured Articles

