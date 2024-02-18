MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) PT Raised to $543.00

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by KeyCorp from $500.00 to $543.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MDB. Piper Sandler raised their price target on MongoDB from $425.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $430.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Monday, November 13th. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $440.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. TheStreet raised MongoDB from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on MongoDB in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set an overweight rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $433.18.

Shares of MongoDB stock opened at $465.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -176.16 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a current ratio of 4.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $415.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $385.10. MongoDB has a one year low of $189.59 and a one year high of $509.62.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $432.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.33 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 20.64% and a negative net margin of 11.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.23) EPS. Equities analysts expect that MongoDB will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 1,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $499,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 25,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,170,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other MongoDB news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 1,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $499,200.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 25,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,170,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas Bull sold 359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.38, for a total value of $145,172.42. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,596,650.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,777 shares of company stock worth $39,183,171 in the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,842,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,797,521,000 after buying an additional 194,148 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,856,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,876,000 after buying an additional 122,893 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,386,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,280,000 after buying an additional 24,595 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 3,283,771.0% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,018,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,383,000 after buying an additional 1,017,969 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in MongoDB by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,567,000 after purchasing an additional 33,376 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

