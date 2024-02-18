Monarch Cement (OTCMKTS:MCEM) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $153.76

The Monarch Cement Company (OTCMKTS:MCEM – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $153.76 and traded as high as $154.00. Monarch Cement shares last traded at $154.00, with a volume of 1,020 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $153.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th.

The Monarch Cement Company manufactures and sells portland cement in the United States. The company also provides masonry cement, ready-mixed concrete, concrete products, and sundry building materials. It primarily serves contractors, ready-mixed concrete plants, concrete products plants, building materials dealers, and governmental agencies.

