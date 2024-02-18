Monarch Cement (OTCMKTS:MCEM) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $153.76

Posted by on Feb 18th, 2024

The Monarch Cement Company (OTCMKTS:MCEMGet Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $153.76 and traded as high as $154.00. Monarch Cement shares last traded at $154.00, with a volume of 1,020 shares changing hands.

Monarch Cement Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $153.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.26.

Monarch Cement Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th.

About Monarch Cement

(Get Free Report)

The Monarch Cement Company manufactures and sells portland cement in the United States. The company also provides masonry cement, ready-mixed concrete, concrete products, and sundry building materials. It primarily serves contractors, ready-mixed concrete plants, concrete products plants, building materials dealers, and governmental agencies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Monarch Cement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monarch Cement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.