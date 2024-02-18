Mirabella Financial Services LLP Takes Position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,123,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,382,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,751,000 after acquiring an additional 185,967 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,652,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,077,000 after purchasing an additional 116,565 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cboe Global Markets by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,442,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,600,000 after purchasing an additional 43,446 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,206,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,728,000 after buying an additional 289,048 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,405,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,923,000 after buying an additional 71,297 shares during the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

Shares of CBOE stock opened at $186.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.80 billion, a PE ratio of 96.23 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $180.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.93. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.82 and a 52 week high of $139.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $499.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.65 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, October 26th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CBOE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $177.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $204.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cboe Global Markets

In other news, EVP Dave Howson sold 8,314 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.88, for a total value of $1,528,778.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,231,323.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,300 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.62, for a total transaction of $233,506.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,214 shares in the company, valued at $756,918.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dave Howson sold 8,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.88, for a total value of $1,528,778.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,231,323.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

