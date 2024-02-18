Mirabella Financial Services LLP Takes $976,000 Position in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 16.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 78.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 24.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,845,000 after acquiring an additional 4,345 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,380,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,830,000 after buying an additional 73,505 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 8.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,389,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the period. 72.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CHDN opened at $118.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $126.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.70. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 52-week low of $106.45 and a 52-week high of $150.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.382 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This is a boost from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.36. This represents a dividend yield of 0.35%. Churchill Downs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.07%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CHDN shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. JMP Securities raised their target price on Churchill Downs from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Churchill Downs from $148.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Churchill Downs from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.43.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming segments. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming.

