Mirabella Financial Services LLP Takes $2.17 Million Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 16,681 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PPG. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 51.9% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in PPG Industries by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,667 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $619,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,180,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,645,019,000 after purchasing an additional 252,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in PPG Industries by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 19,480 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PPG. KeyCorp upped their target price on PPG Industries from $166.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $158.00 to $156.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lowered PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.93.

Shares of PPG opened at $141.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.32 and a 12 month high of $152.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $144.60 and its 200-day moving average is $137.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.30.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.79% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 48.69%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

