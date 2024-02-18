Mirabella Financial Services LLP Takes $1.46 Million Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,462,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Clorox in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Clorox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Clorox in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. American National Bank grew its stake in Clorox by 2,466.7% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Clorox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $151.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $114.68 and a 12 month high of $178.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a PE ratio of 239.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.85.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 319.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Clorox from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.64.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

