Mirabella Financial Services LLP Takes $1.20 Million Position in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 98,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNHI. FMR LLC increased its holdings in CNH Industrial by 181.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 817,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,896,000 after acquiring an additional 526,759 shares in the last quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in CNH Industrial by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 29,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 10,719 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in CNH Industrial by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 614,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,514,000 after acquiring an additional 99,646 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in CNH Industrial by 444.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 2,516,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,742,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in CNH Industrial by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,518,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,659,000 after acquiring an additional 26,004 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CNHI shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on CNH Industrial in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.70 price target for the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of CNH Industrial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CNH Industrial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.15.

CNH Industrial Price Performance

CNHI stock opened at $12.15 on Friday. CNH Industrial has a 52 week low of $9.77 and a 52 week high of $17.06. The company has a quick ratio of 6.72, a current ratio of 8.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.66.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The business had revenue of $6.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.50 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 30.08%. CNH Industrial’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that CNH Industrial will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

CNH Industrial N.V., an equipment and services company, engages in the design, production, marketing, sale, and financing of agricultural and construction equipment in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

