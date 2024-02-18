Mirabella Financial Services LLP Raises Holdings in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP increased its holdings in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Free Report) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,263 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 15,747 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP owned about 0.08% of Arcos Dorados worth $1,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARCO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 64.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,831 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 11,288 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Arcos Dorados in the first quarter worth $209,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Arcos Dorados in the first quarter worth $2,946,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 925.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 320,597 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 289,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 12.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,962,867 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $178,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435,111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARCO opened at $11.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.01 and a 1-year high of $13.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.92.

Arcos Dorados ( NYSE:ARCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. Arcos Dorados had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 48.77%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

ARCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Arcos Dorados from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Arcos Dorados in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Arcos Dorados from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arcos Dorados currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.38.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

