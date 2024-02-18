Mirabella Financial Services LLP Invests $884,000 in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 19,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter worth $32,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the second quarter worth $64,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Caesars Entertainment by 139.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Caesars Entertainment by 4,708.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the second quarter worth $76,000. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.08.

Shares of CZR opened at $42.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 2.85. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.33 and a 1 year high of $60.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.92.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 16 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts sports wagering across 28 jurisdictions in North America, including mobile for sports betting and regulated online real money gaming in six jurisdictions in North America; retail and online gaming and sports betting; and other games, such as keno.

