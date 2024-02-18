Mirabella Financial Services LLP Invests $1.87 Million in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 25,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,874,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ameren in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Ameren in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Ameren during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 218.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameren during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 77.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Ameren news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total value of $116,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,993.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE AEE opened at $69.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.43. Ameren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.03 and a fifty-two week high of $91.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This is a positive change from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.27%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI cut shares of Ameren from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ameren from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on Ameren from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. KeyCorp lowered Ameren from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ameren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameren currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.33.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

