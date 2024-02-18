Mirabella Financial Services LLP Has $1.27 Million Stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP lessened its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) by 65.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 53,600 shares during the quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 400.7% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 118.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Western Alliance Bancorporation

In related news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 5,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.07, for a total transaction of $301,095.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,985.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Down 2.6 %

WAL opened at $60.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $7.46 and a 12 month high of $76.90.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.02). Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 16.74%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 22.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WAL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective (up from $62.00) on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.56.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

