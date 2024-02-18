Mirabella Financial Services LLP Grows Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP boosted its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 280.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,959 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,559 shares during the quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at $493,248,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in General Motors by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,687,738 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $538,747,000 after purchasing an additional 6,548,022 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in General Motors by 1,257.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,368,500 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $103,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194,000 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in General Motors by 315.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,476,460 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $95,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880,835 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in General Motors by 726.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 2,095,178 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $80,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841,663 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup increased their target price on General Motors from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded General Motors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.30 target price on the stock. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.66.

General Motors Price Performance

NYSE GM opened at $38.70 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. General Motors has a 12-month low of $26.30 and a 12-month high of $43.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.49.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $42.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.81 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that General Motors will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. This is a positive change from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.92%.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

