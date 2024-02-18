Mirabella Financial Services LLP Buys Shares of 24,189 Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 24,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 11.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,044,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,129,000 after purchasing an additional 829,245 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes during the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Baker Hughes by 38.2% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Baker Hughes by 16.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,078,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,881,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316,638 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Baker Hughes by 25.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 175,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,221,000 after acquiring an additional 35,184 shares during the period. 92.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Wolfe Research lowered Baker Hughes from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.44.
Baker Hughes Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of BKR stock opened at $29.15 on Friday. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $26.12 and a 1 year high of $37.58. The stock has a market cap of $29.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.56 and its 200-day moving average is $33.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.25.
Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 7.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Baker Hughes Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.98%.
Baker Hughes Company Profile
Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.
