Mirabella Financial Services LLP Buys New Position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,490 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $896,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Science Applications International by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 616,166 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $65,030,000 after acquiring an additional 64,406 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Science Applications International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,580,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Science Applications International by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,823,285 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $297,969,000 after acquiring an additional 328,426 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Science Applications International by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,910 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 73,545 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,762,000 after purchasing an additional 5,215 shares during the period. 75.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SAIC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Science Applications International from $116.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Science Applications International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $142.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com cut Science Applications International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Science Applications International from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Science Applications International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.33.

Science Applications International Price Performance

SAIC opened at $135.32 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $127.67 and a 200 day moving average of $118.92. Science Applications International Co. has a 52-week low of $95.43 and a 52-week high of $136.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.71.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.58. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 26.14% and a net margin of 6.67%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. Science Applications International’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Science Applications International Co. will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is 15.66%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Science Applications International news, insider Robert S. Genter sold 7,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $878,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,025,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Donna S. Morea sold 1,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.11, for a total value of $151,257.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,982,751.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert S. Genter sold 7,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $878,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,025,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,233 shares of company stock worth $1,539,058. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Science Applications International Profile

(Free Report)

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions; and data management platform solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.