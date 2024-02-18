Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP cut its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 36.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 283,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 160,785 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.05% of Microchip Technology worth $22,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in Microchip Technology by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 7.6% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 683,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,384,000 after buying an additional 48,089 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 68.3% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 153,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,001,000 after buying an additional 62,420 shares during the last quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the third quarter worth about $293,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Microchip Technology by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. 90.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $81.61 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.22. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $68.75 and a 52 week high of $94.30. The company has a market cap of $44.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 45.59% and a net margin of 27.59%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.12%.

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.44, for a total value of $193,914.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,744,591.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.44, for a total transaction of $193,914.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,744,591.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $31,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MCHP. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Microchip Technology from $96.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered Microchip Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Microchip Technology from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.33.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

