MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Shares Bought by Mirabella Financial Services LLP

Mirabella Financial Services LLP increased its position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 482.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,419 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,193 shares during the quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at MGM Resorts International

In related news, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total transaction of $434,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,202,047.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other MGM Resorts International news, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total value of $434,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,202,047.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total transaction of $1,344,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 227,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,204,348.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,229,100 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on MGM. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.57.

MGM Resorts International Stock Performance

Shares of MGM opened at $42.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.73. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $34.12 and a 12-month high of $51.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 2.19.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.39. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

MGM Resorts International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 8th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

