M&G plc (LON:MNG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

M&G plc (LON:MNG – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 226 ($2.85).

Several research analysts have recently commented on MNG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised M&G to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 195 ($2.46) to GBX 220 ($2.78) in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised M&G to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 230 ($2.90) to GBX 250 ($3.16) in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 205 ($2.59) target price on shares of M&G in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on M&G in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

LON MNG opened at GBX 224.30 ($2.83) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 221.88 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 206.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 202.87. M&G has a 52 week low of GBX 168.35 ($2.13) and a 52 week high of GBX 232.40 ($2.94). The company has a market capitalization of £5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,246.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.49.

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Asset Management, and Retail and Savings segments. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

