Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Acquired by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 261.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 242 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MTD. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 35 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MTD. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $975.00 price target (down from $1,050.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,520.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,185.00 to $1,030.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,425.00 to $1,270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,223.71.

Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

MTD stock opened at $1,187.44 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12 month low of $928.49 and a 12 month high of $1,615.97. The firm has a market cap of $25.51 billion, a PE ratio of 33.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,192.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,139.20.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.32 by ($0.92). The business had revenue of $934.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.45 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.82% and a negative return on equity of 904.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $12.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Mettler-Toledo International

In related news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,177.35, for a total value of $295,514.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,042.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

