Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Shares Sold by Silverarc Capital Management LLC

Silverarc Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 89,255 shares during the period. Merus makes up approximately 3.6% of Silverarc Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Silverarc Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Merus were worth $11,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Merus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Merus by 142.1% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Merus by 871.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Merus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Merus by 107.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. 90.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Merus news, COO Peter B. Silverman sold 22,386 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $559,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 23,076 shares of company stock worth $576,852 in the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Merus Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of NASDAQ MRUS traded up $2.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.03. The stock had a trading volume of 957,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,327. Merus has a one year low of $17.15 and a one year high of $46.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -12.24 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.21.

MRUS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Merus in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Merus from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Merus in a research report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com raised Merus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Merus in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.60.

About Merus

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

