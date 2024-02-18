Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 64,866 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Ribbon Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Ribbon Communications by 1,411.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 228,154 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 213,059 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Ribbon Communications during the second quarter worth $48,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 5.1% during the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 7,018,353 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,581,000 after purchasing an additional 340,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 21.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 42,280 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 7,381 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

Ribbon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RBBN opened at $3.51 on Friday. Ribbon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.78 and a 1 year high of $4.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RBBN shares. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Ribbon Communications from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Ribbon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.83.

Ribbon Communications Company Profile

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products; and solutions and services for enabling voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications and unified communications and collaboration.

