MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) Upgraded at StockNews.com

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.
Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on MediWound from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on MDWD
MediWound Trading Down 0.1 %
MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.21. MediWound had a negative return on equity of 44.32% and a negative net margin of 49.79%. The business had revenue of $4.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.91) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that MediWound will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in MediWound during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in MediWound during the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in MediWound during the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in MediWound by 122.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 8,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MediWound during the fourth quarter valued at $170,000. 22.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About MediWound
MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel, bio-therapeutic, and non-surgical solutions for tissue repair and regeneration in United States, Europe, and internationally. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than MediWound
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Coinbase, CleanSpark ride wave of volatility in Bitcoin surge
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/12 – 2/16
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Reversal in play for Procore Technologies
Receive News & Ratings for MediWound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediWound and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.