MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) Upgraded at StockNews.com

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on MediWound from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th.

Get MediWound alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on MDWD

MediWound Trading Down 0.1 %

MediWound stock opened at $13.07 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.78. MediWound has a 12 month low of $7.10 and a 12 month high of $14.01. The company has a market capitalization of $120.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 0.91.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.21. MediWound had a negative return on equity of 44.32% and a negative net margin of 49.79%. The business had revenue of $4.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.91) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that MediWound will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in MediWound during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in MediWound during the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in MediWound during the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in MediWound by 122.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 8,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MediWound during the fourth quarter valued at $170,000. 22.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MediWound

(Get Free Report)

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel, bio-therapeutic, and non-surgical solutions for tissue repair and regeneration in United States, Europe, and internationally. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MediWound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediWound and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.